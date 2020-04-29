Ratnagiri: Jajpur district administration Wednesday collected swab samples of 146 West Bengal returnees who are living in 26 panchayats under Bari block in the district.

The district administration, with the help of a medical team, had arranged four centres in the block to collect the swab samples.

According to locals, many labourers from Bari block had returned from West Bengal in the last few days. The district administration has already declared the block a containment zone.

The medical team collected swabs of 65 people in Vidhan Chandra Academy of Baliapala area while samples of 27 people were collected in Ratnagiri Nodal High School. Swab samples of 30 people and 24 people were collected in Ramachandrapur Temporary Hospital and Samanta Singhara High School respectively.

BDO Saswat Jena said that swab samples will be sent for testing. And the reports will arrive within three days, added Jena.