New Delhi: The CoWIN server crashed as soon as the registration for vaccine for the 18-44 age group began at 4pm, Wednesday.

As soon as the registration began, thousands across the country went to the CoWIN website and app to register themselves. However, the portal showed ‘server issues’ when people tried to log in.

Even people who managed to receive six-digit OTPs to complete their registration failed to do so as the website and app stated ‘CoWIN server is facing issues. Please try later’.

The website, however, started working after several hours. Several users reported successful registration after 6pm.