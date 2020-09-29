Bhubaneswar: The State Higher Education Department has decided to start Common PG Entrance Test (CPET-2020) from October 12. The examination will continue till October 22 for different subjects.

A notification in this regard was issued by the department Monday.

In the notification it is mentioned that the students seeking admission to post graduate courses in any of the state’s public university and autonomous colleges will be required to appear the Common PG Entrance test, 2020.

Earlier, the government had announced that the CPET-2020 would commence from October 10 to October 19, 2020.

The Higher Education department had decided in 2019 to conduct the common entrance examination from 2020 so that students won’t have to write multiple examinations for different universities. Instead there will be only one examination which will be conducted on the same day across the state.

Earlier the students had to fill-up different forms for different universities across the states to appear for the respective university examinations.

PNN