Mahakalpara: Crabbers are gathering at the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary under Mahakalpara block in Kendrapara district. They crab and fish illegally by entering the sanctuary.

Using this opportunity, they also resort to timber smuggling through boats, according to complaints.

As per reports, crab dealers/businessmen in the marine sanctuary region are employing poor local residents as labourers paying them meagre wages.

These labourers catch fish, crabs and hunt deer in protected forest areas of Hukitola, Madali, Lancha Ghola, Shohala Muhana, Hetamundia, lighthouse forest, Kansaradia and Tanda and the rivers flowing through these areas.

While the forest department is busy observing ‘Vana Mahotsav’, the crabbers return homes with boatsful of timber. They sell their catch of fishes and crabs to local businessmen.

Mud crabs are being sold in this region at a rate of one to three thousand rupees per kilogram. These dealers pack the crabs in big bamboo containers and smuggle them to hotels in big cities including Kolkata, Raipur and Hyderabad.

These mud crabs have a high demand in the national and international markets. Foreigners are served with various dishes made with these crabs.

However, these mud crabs are a primary source of food for giant saltwater crocodiles (Baula Kumbhira) and crabbing is banned in Rajnagar area.

But it has been complained that the forest department is not undertaking concrete measures to check crabbing and smuggling in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary.

The local intelligentsia and environmentalists have expressed dissatisfaction in this regard. It has been apprehended that the rampant crabbing of these mud crabs will lead to their extinction.

Also the local populace has expressed concern asking what will feed the saltwater crocodiles once the crabs go extinct.

A team of representatives will meet and discuss the matter with the Rajnagar DFO, said the environmentalists.

