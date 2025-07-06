Cuttack: Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) announced the launch of the Odisha Pro T20 League (OPTL), a landmark franchise-based T20 tournament set to debut in September 2025. Featuring six dynamic teams representing various regions of Odisha, the league aims to redefine the cricketing landscape of the state.

The OPTL is designed as a premier platform to nurture emerging talent, offering players high-intensity competition, wide exposure and the opportunity to showcase their skills alongside some of the best in the sport.

Speaking on the launch, Secretary of the OCA, Sanjay Behera said, “The Odisha Pro T20 League marks a transformative step in the journey of cricket in our state. With top-tier talent and professional execution, we are confident this league will become a major force in Indian domestic cricket. Odisha as a State has been contributing significantly to develop multiple sports and now it’s time for cricket.”

To ensure excellence in planning and execution, OCA has partnered with Arivaa Sports as the exclusive management partner for the league. Arivaa Sports has a proven track record, having successfully executed similar leagues in Bengal, Vidarbha and Saurashtra.

Rajneesh Chopra, Co-Founder of Arivaa Sports, added, “We are excited to collaborate with OCA in building a league that not only entertains but also drives grassroots development. The Odisha Pro T20 League has the potential to uncover hidden talent and contribute significantly to the state’s cricketing future.”

As part of the league’s rollout, the OCA invited organisations to come forward and participate in the franchise ownership process. The Expression of Interest (EOI) document for securing Franchise Rights will be available for download from the official OCA website from July 7 to 13.

Interested applicants must follow the submission guidelines outlined in the EOI. Franchise allotments will be made through a merit-based process, with a focus on long-term vision and commitment to cricket development in Odisha.

Further announcements regarding the tournament schedule, team structures, player draft, and commercial partnerships will be done in due course of time.

IANS