Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday announced a daily increase in Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) by Rs 10, which will come into effect from April 1.

Majhi announced while addressing a function marking the celebration of International Labour Day here.

The declaration came amid the demand from the opposition BJD and Congress to increase the minimum wage in Odisha to Rs 800 per day.

“The DVA will be implemented retrospectively from April 1. As a result, the daily wage for unskilled workers will increase to Rs 472, for semi-skilled workers to Rs 522, for skilled workers to Rs 572 and for highly skilled workers to Rs 622,” Majhi said.

Earlier in the day, BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik demanded that the minimum wage for the working class should be at least Rs 800 per day in view of the price rise of commodities.

“This increase is necessary in the current market situation. How can a worker survive on a daily earning of Rs 500 in cities?” he argued.

Patnaik also said that the demands of ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, Mission Shakti workers, Krishi Mitra and other employees who implement different schemes at the grassroots level should be fulfilled.

The BJD president alleged that during the BJP government, the workers’ welfare schemes are not being implemented properly.

Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam also demanded that the minimum wage should be hiked to Rs 800 a day.

Both the opposition also condemned the hike in the price of commercial LPG on Labour Day.

Chief Minister Majhi, on the other hand, claimed that the state government has taken various schemes and steps for the overall welfare of workers.

In the financial year 2025-26, more than 5 lakh construction workers were registered under the Construction Workers Welfare Board, and over Rs 541 crore was provided as assistance, he said, adding that the state government was sympathetic towards the working people.

Majhi said special steps have been taken to provide social security to unorganised sector workers.

He expressed happiness over the easy provision of services to workers through the ‘Shramik Saathi’ mobile app.

He said that the main objective of the government is to provide fair wages to workers and a dignified environment at work.

The chief minister said the state is working with special emphasis on the protection and assistance of migrant workers, and prompt assistance is being provided through the helpline system.

He said the problem of unemployment will be solved in the coming days through large-scale industrialisation.

The CM said, “Odisha’s workers will get work within the state. As opportunities are created in the state, reverse migration has started today. Odia workers from places like Tirupur and Coimbatore have come to work in the garment industry in Odisha,” Majhi said.

In just 22 months, as many as 92,000 youths have been employed in the private sector, he claimed.

“Out of which, 10 thousand youths are returning from other states and working in Odisha. Our government is launching the ‘Dalkhai Yojana’ to provide year-round employment to the workers. This will be a major tool in curbing the problem of overwork,” he said.