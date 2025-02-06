Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police is set to launch a special drive against the use of black films, sirens, and multi-toned horns in vehicles starting February 10. The crackdown aims to address safety concerns, enhance road discipline, and ensure compliance with traffic laws. Defaulters will face stringent penalties as per the existing regulations. Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner, Suresh Dev Dutta Singh, issued an official letter appealing to citizens to follow the rules concerning vehicle modifications. He pointed out that despite clear legal prohibitions many motorists still use tinted glass or black films on their car windows, as well as multi-toned horns. These modifications not only violate traffic regulations but also pose significant risks to public safety. The tinted glass obstructs the view of the driver, making it difficult for them to see pedestrians, cyclists, or other vehicles, especially in low light conditions. Multi-toned horns can create confusion on the road, disrupt traffic flow, and are often misused to gain an unfair advantage or intimidate other drivers.

Furthermore, they contribute to noise pollution, which is detrimental to public health. According to the law, car windows must allow at least 70 percent of visible light to pass through the front and rear windows and 50 percent for the side windows. Any vehicle violating these standards will be subject to the special drive beginning February 10.

The Commissionerate Police has urged the public to voluntarily remove tinted films and multi-toned horns from their vehicles before the start of the drive to avoid facing penalties. Those who fail to comply with the legal requirements will be fined Rs 5,000, and in some cases, could face imprisonment for up to six months. “Through this drive, we aim to ensure better road safety, reduce accidents, and improve traffic discipline across the Twin City. It is crucial that the public understands the dangers posed by these vehicle modifications and follows the traffic rules to help create safer roads for everyone,” said Commissioner Singh. The Commissionerate Police is also planning to increase awareness about the importance of these rules and encourage voluntary compliance, as it works toward improving road safety and reducing hazards associated with illegal vehicle modifications.