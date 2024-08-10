Rourkela: The inmates of Panposh Sports Hostel in Sundargarh district, widely known as the cradle of hockey, celebrated the Indian team’s bronze medal victory at Paris Olympics 2024. Similar celebrations were held at several places in the district including Saunamara, the native village of ace defender Amit Rohidas. “This is certainly a big win for the game and the country,” said Kanhu Charan Chaudhury, senior coach at the hostel. For coach Bijaya Lakra, who used to train Amit, it was a momentous moment. “Look at the way he rushed and saved two crucial penalty corners. He has proved himself as one of the best defenders in Indian hockey,” said the ace coach. He confidently added, “Had he played in the semi-final, the result would have been different.” Everyone was full of praise for all the players, especially Harmanprit Singh, the captain, and Sreejesh, the goalie.

Cadets of the hostel were on the turf with flood lights on. They burst crackers and also distributed sweets among themselves. “We are very happy for the victory and also for Amit sir. I would try my level best to be like him,” said a first-year trainee. Another girl cadet in her second year said, “What a game the team played. We knew India would win a medal but a gold medal was what we wanted.” At Saunamar, the defender’s mother Golapi Rohidas’ joy knew no bounds. “I have no words. When he missed out on the semifinal, I was very sad. But all my sorrow evaporated when the team won bronze in such a big platform consecutively for the second time,” she said. Accolades and bouquets filled the entire drawing room of the modest house. “At one point in time there was no space for us here, the entire neighbourhood wanted to watch the match in our house,” said Golapi. “With God’s grace there will be more like Amit and Dilip Tirkey in the coming days,” she exuded hope. The entire Saunamara was ready to celebrate the win all through Thursday night.

Meanwhile, former Indian skipper Ignace Tirkey said, “This is surely going to give hockey the much-needed impetus it needs and I am sure, we will see more such honours in the coming days.” “Even now everything looks so surreal. I am pinching myself out of disbelief,” He further added. Lazarus Barla, one of the finest defenders who manned the back along with Dilip Tirkey, was all praise for the team and Amit. He said, “We lost in the semifinal. It was painful but that was gone with the bronze in our kitty. The whole country feels proud of the team today.”

RAJESH MOHANTY, OP