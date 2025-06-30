New Delhi: Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a trademark application for the phrase ‘CAPTAIN COOL’, a sobriquet widely associated with his calm on-field demeanour.

According to the Trade Marks Registry portal, the application’s status is ‘accepted and advertised’. It was published in the official trademark journal June 16. The application was filed June 5, 2023.

The proposed trademark is registered under the category for sports training, providing sports training facilities, sports coaching and services.

No comments could immediately be obtained from Dhoni.

Interestingly, another company, Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Pvt Ltd, had earlier filed a similar application for the phrase. However, that application’s status is showing as ‘rectification filed’.

Earlier this month, Dhoni was inducted into the ICC’s Hall of Fame for the year 2025 along with seven cricketers, including Australian great Matthew Hayden and South Africa’s Hashim Amla. The ICC hailed Dhoni as a player who excelled not just in numbers but also in “extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity”.

“Celebrated for his calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous, but also a trailblazer in the shorter formats, MS Dhoni’s legacy as one of the game’s greatest finishers, leaders and wicketkeepers has been honoured with his induction into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame,” the ICC statement had said.

Commenting on the application, Nilanshu Shekhar, founding partner at law firm KAnalysis, said that from the date of publication — June 16, 2025, in this case — a four-month window is provided during which anyone who believes the new trademark may infringe upon his or her rights can file an opposition.

“Essentially, this gives others a fair chance to raise any objections before the trademark is finally registered. If no opposition is raised by October 15, 2025, the trademark will move forward to registration,” he said.

Shekhar added that if someone files an opposition, it becomes a legal dispute, and the applicant has to respond.

“A decision is then made by the Trademark Office. This process ensures that trademarks are granted fairly and do not interfere with existing rights,” he added.

In India, the process of registering a trademark starts when an application is filed with the Trademark Office. First, the application is checked for proper format and then examined on its merits. This means the examiner reviews whether the mark is clear, distinctive, and not too similar to existing marks.

If the examiner finds any issues, the applicant is invited to explain or fix them, and once these concerns are resolved, the trademark is accepted and published in the official Trade Marks Journal, which is like a public notice, he explained.