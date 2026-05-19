Nowadays, a name is rapidly going viral on social media, making people laugh and think at the same time, the “Cockroach Janata Party” (CJP). What started as a social media trend is now being seen as a symbol of youth anger, unemployment, frustration with the system, and meme culture.

Interestingly, the party describes itself as “a party of the youth, by the youth, for the youth,” with the slogan: “Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy.” Thousands of people have joined the campaign online, and many view it not just as a joke, but as a new form of digital politics.

The name gained attention after a controversial statement allegedly comparing unemployed youth and people in professions such as journalism, RTI activism and law to “cockroaches” and “parasites” went viral.

Although clarification later emerged that the statement had been misrepresented, social media outrage had already erupted. Youth began using the term sarcastically, and the name “Cockroach Janata Party” soon started trending online.

We have crossed 40,000 members! To join the party, visit: https://t.co/ZSF7S1g8Te pic.twitter.com/zKSVN4A76X — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_2029) May 17, 2026

CJP’s posts, memes and videos are rapidly going viral across social media platforms. The group describes itself as a fully digital movement and claims that thousands of young people have joined it.

In a humorous tone, party says a member must be “unemployed,” “chronically online,” “professionally angry,” and “lazy.” Alongside the humour, however, the movement also raises serious issues such as unemployment, exam controversies, transparency in the system and political representation.

The group has also spoken about organising a Gen Z virtual convention where young people would discuss policy and governance. Its manifesto reportedly includes a ban on post-retirement political positions for Chief Justices, 50 per cent reservation for women, media freedom and a 20-year ban on politicians who switch parties.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant clarified the controversial “cockroach” and “parasite” remarks, saying his comments had been misquoted by a section of the media. He said his remarks were not aimed at unemployed youth, but at people with fake degrees. The CJI added that he was proud of India’s youth.

Social media remains divided over the Cockroach Janata Party. Some call it meme politics, while others say it is the first platform speaking to young people in their own language.

One user wrote, “The first party in the country that at least understands the pain of the youth.” Another joked, “Now politics has become like Reddit and Instagram Reels.”

Many users have described it as the new face of India’s “Gen Z politics.” Whether CJP eventually becomes an official political party or remains an internet movement is still unclear, but it has certainly created a buzz online.