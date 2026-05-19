Lucknow: A video from the Gomtinagar area of Lucknow is going viral on social media, showing a man performing a risky stunt on a scooter.

In the video, the man can be seen riding the scooter comfortably without holding the handle, despite other vehicles moving at high speed on the road. He appears relaxed, smiles and waves at the person recording the video.

The person filming the video can be heard saying, “This brother will kill himself and others too.” The video also claims that the scooter did not have a number plate.

The clip was posted on X by an account named @faridulhasan98.

Social media users flooded the comment section with hilarious as well as critical reactions. While some joked, “Come down, brother, don’t go up,” others criticised the stunt as dangerous and irresponsible.

Several users warned that such reckless behaviour could lead to a serious accident and endanger the lives of others on the road.