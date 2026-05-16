Bolangir: On a day when married women across Odisha observed Savitri Brata, fasting for the long life of their husbands, a shocking incident surfaced from Digsira panchayat in Titilagarh area of Odisha’s Bolangir district, where a woman was allegedly killed by her husband Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sasmita Rana of Gandharla village. According to reports, she had married Rabin Rana of Gaudtula village around a year ago.

Family members of the deceased alleged that Sasmita had been facing domestic disputes since her marriage and accused her husband of murdering her.

Police said the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, and it remains unclear whether the incident was linked to family discord or some other issue.

After receiving information, police personnel from Titilagarh and Sindhekela police stations reached the spot, seized the body and launched an investigation.