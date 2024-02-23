Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday advised the teachers to inspire the children to fulfil their dreams and create role models for the students. The Chief Minister said this while addressing an orientation-cum-induction programme organised at Lok Seva Bhawan where 576 Hindi (368) and Sanskrit (208) teachers were handed over appointment letters. Welcoming the new teachers and students, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that education changes the thinking and consciousness of a nation. He advised the teachers to inspire the children to fulfil their dreams and to create role models for the students.

Stating that 5T school transformation programme is continuing to achieve this goal, Patnaik said that this has brought about a complete transformation in the infrastructure and environment of schools in the state. There has been a significant improvement in the quality of education in all government and government-aided schools of the state. He said that 4,605 new classrooms, 16,920 smart classrooms, 7,863 modern laboratories, and 7,920 e-libraries have been created through the high school transformation programme. Stating that emphasis is being laid on recruiting more teachers in the state, the Chief Minister said the state government has appointed 4,742 teachers in the current academic year at the secondary level.

Attending the programme, School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi said that the department has achieved top results based on the 5T mantra under the direction of the Chief Minister. He opined that when the standard of education rises, the country develops. He advised the teachers to make efforts to improve the moral thinking of the children. S&ME secretary Aswathy S delivered the welcome speech while director Sushant Das proposed the vote of thanks.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP