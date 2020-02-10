Bhubaneswar: A college girl suffered bullet injuries after two bike-borne miscreants shot her near a private educational institute under Infocity police limits in state capital Monday afternoon. The girl with bullet injuries on her thigh is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

The victim is a native of Balasore and a second-year student at a fashion designing institute here.

Sources said, the girl was talking with a boy standing in front of her institution. Suddenly two bike-borne miscreants stopped near them and the pillion rider shot the girl. Hearing her agonising screams and the sound of gunshots, local people came to the rescue of the girl. They got her admitted to the hospital.

Sources said that the case is allegedly related to the advances made by a boy which the girl refused in the past. However, when the jilted lover saw the girl in the company of another guy, he vented his anger and shot her injuring the girl grievously.

Infocity Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

With Valentine’s Day round the corner, this incident has suddenly attracted a lot of attention. At the same time it has sent chill down the spines of many planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a corner.

After all, who knows where an ex will be lurking with revenge on his/her mind.

PNN