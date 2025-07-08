Bhubaneswar: National Award-winning filmmaker Anupam Patnaik’s next movie is titled Mantra Muugdha. The announcement came after weeks of speculation, during which the project was cryptically teased under the initials MM.

Now revealed to be a fantasy comedy, Mantra Muugdha is being produced by Barsha Patnaik under the banner of Amiya Patnaik Productions. The ensemble cast features a host of well-known Odia actors, including Suryamayee Mohapatra, Bhoomika Dash, Dipanwit Dash Mohapatra, Manmay Dey, Sanoj Kumar, Hara Rath, Choudhury Jayprakash Das, Nishant Majithia, Soma Hota, Pihu Mohapatra, and Bhakti Das.

The story is co-written by Anupam Patnaik and Roshan Bisoi, with the screenplay by Rohit Gehlot and Patnaik himself. Dialogues are penned by Pranab Rath, with additional screenplay and dialogue contributions from Nishant Majithia.

Musically, the film promises a rich and varied soundscape, with five music directors on board: Ashish Pradhan, Anurag Patnaik, Sangeet Patnaik, Anurag Panda, and Roumyaj Pradhan.

“Mantra Muugdha isn’t just about laughs and spectacle,” said Patnaik, adding, “Underneath its fantasy-comedy shell lies a story that pokes at societal norms and confronts the very structures we’re conditioned to accept. Shooting will begin from the second week of July, shared the makers.

PNN