Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a student from the city-based National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Monday sustained bullet injuries while playing with a gun that accidentally went off. The victim hails from Balasore.

She was rushed to a private hospital at Chandrasekharpur by her friends present at the spot. The girl sustained bullet injury in one of her thighs and is reportedly out of danger.

Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi immediately sanctioned an initial amount `25,000 for the treatment of the girl.

Sharing updates on the incident later, the Commissionerate of Police tweeted, “Initial report shows that she was not the target & had nothing to do. She is out of danger as per treating physicians. Accused has been identified, motive known.”

The gun actually belongs to the girl’s boy friend, Ashis Kumar Nayak, who was present in the rented house at Sishu Vihar where the girl lived. Police claimed that Nayak, a known anti-social, has been involved in several criminal activities in the past.

Police claimed that Nayak was allegedly involved in a bomb hurling incident a few months ago.

Following the incident, Nayak created a fake plot to divert the attention of police as he had illegally procured the gun and has no licence too. He told cops that two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at the girl near her institute in Infocity area of the city here.

However, during interrogation police found the narrative as made out to mislead police on the illegal firearm. The police are now trying to find out the history of criminal activities that Nayak may have committed and from where he procured the illegal firearm.