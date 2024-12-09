Keonjhar: Town police personnel here arrested six members of a criminal gang from Siddhamath forest during night patrolling Sunday evening. During their arrest, police seized sharp-edged weapons and a vehicle from their possession. The accused were identified as Sheik Rizwan, 24, Pramod Kumar Mallik, 28, Shrikant Sethi, 32, Sanjay Kumar Mallik, 31, Tukuna Majhi, 29, Dinesh Mallik, 26, all residents of Jajpur district, police said.

It is suspected that they had assembled inside the forest and planning for some major offensive. A Mahindra Bolero jeep (OD19A6080), cash worth Rs 1,900, sharp-edged weapons, six lathis, seven mobile phones and five liquor bottles were seized from their possession. A case was registered in this connection and further investigations were on, Srikanta Sahu, IIC of Town police station said.