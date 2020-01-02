New Delhi: Neither criticism nor the burden of expectations bother World Champion shuttler P V Sindhu. She has said that her only aim is to improve her craft in pursuit of a second Olympic medal at this year’s Tokyo Games.

Sindhu claimed India’s first ever World Championships gold in 2019 but then she made early exits from a series of tournaments the rest of the season, including her failure to defend the World Tour Finals title last month.

“World Championship was really good for me but after that I kept losing in the first rounds but I kept myself positive. It is not possible that you will win all matches. Sometimes you may play brilliantly, sometimes you will make mistakes,” Sindhu, who will be seen at the next edition of Premier Badminton League (PBL) said Wednesday.

“I learnt a lot from those mistakes. It is important for me to stay positive, and come back stronger,” added Sindhu.

Sindhu said she is working on her technique to iron out the flaws. “There will definitely be a lot of expectations from me but pressure and criticism doesn’t affect me because people always expect me to win. For me winning a medal at the Olympics is the ultimate,” asserted the shuttler.

“We are doing a lot of work on technique and skill workouts and everything will be planned and it will go well in the Olympic season,” Sindhu exuded confidence while talking about the Tokyo Games.

The 24-year-old from Hyderabad, who claimed a silver at the Rio Olympics, will have the opportunity to emulate wrestler Sushil Kumar in becoming the second Indian to secure two Olympic medals when she turns up at the Tokyo Games.

“He (Sushil) has done really well for the country and I hope and wish that I also do well and get a medal in Tokyo. It never crossed my mind where I think about others. It is step by step for me. So, I think I need to train hard and give my best,” pointed out the World Champion.

“It won’t be easy though, this time in 2020, we start off with Malaysia (January 7 to 12) and Indonesia (January 14 to 19) and it goes on as there are a few tournaments for Olympic qualification. So all the tournaments will be important for us,” Sindhu pointed out.

