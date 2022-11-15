Rajnagar: Forest department officials will undertake crocodile census at the Bhitarkanika National Park (BNP) January 4 to January 14, sources said Monday. The census will be done inside the park as well as in the rivers and streams adjoining the wildlife sanctuary. As a result, Bhitarkanika will remain closed for tourists for a period of 10 days. The park will reopen for tourists January 15 after the end of the census. As per a census conducted in January 2022, there are 1,784 crocodiles in the wildlife sanctuary. According to a survey conducted in the middle of 1970, the number of crocodiles living in the water bodies of the country was very negligible.

Later, the Centre, United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (UNFAO) jointly launched efforts to increase the crocodile population in India and prepared a plan for the purpose. Renowned marine life expert Dr HR Bustard visited Odisha and found the atmosphere in Bhitarkanika conducive for growth of crocodile population. The country’s first crocodile hatchery and rearing complex spread over 115 square kilometres was established at an expense of `50 lakh in 1975. The hatchery was launched with 96 crocodiles out of which 34 were adults and since then the number has grown to 1,784.