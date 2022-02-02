Nuapada: Separate teams of Odisha Vigilance sleuths Wednesday carried out simultaneous raids at six different places associated with an Assistant Civil Supplies Officer (ACSO) in Nuapada district.

The ACSO was identified as Ratnakar Sethy working in CSO office.

Raids were conducted over charge of properties amassed by the ACSO disproportionate to his legal sources of income. The officials detected properties worth crores in Sethy’s possession.

Places where raids were conducted include a residential house of the ACSO and Nataraj Palace Kalyan Mandap at Balisahi locality under Madhupatna police limits, a four-storey building at Chauliaganj, all in Cuttack city and a three-acre land with by boundary wall and rest house at Oranda in Choudwar, office room of Sethy at CSO office and a rented house, both located at the Nuapada district headquarters.

Searches were carried out by the teams of Vigilance comprising six DSPs, 12 Inspectors and other subordinate staff. Valuations of the properties are being conducted by a technical team of engineers. The G+3 building in Chauliaganj locality was constructed recently. Its approximate built-up area is more than 13,000 square feet and the approximate valuation would be over Rs 2 crore, an official said.

During the house search by anti-corruption wing, it was found that Sethy has paid an insurance premium worth over Rs 1.13 crore. Apart from immovable properties, 498 gram of gold jewellery and 2.5 kilogram of silver jewellery have been detected, so far.

“Scrutiny on Sethy’s several bank deposits has been taken up after the opening of Bank branches. Ten fixed deposits in the name of the ACSO and his spouse worth over Rs 59 lakh in various banks were unearthed during search,” the senior Vigilance official informed.

Further searches were underway till the filing of this report.

PNN