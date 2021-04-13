While living in the moment is a great phrase to practice but being conscious about the future should also be a thumb rule of life. One should always adopt various means to ensure a peaceful financially sound time to come. Investing in Term Insurance is one of the best ways to secure your life in the long run. It is also helpful for your family members in case of an emergency or unfortunate demise

Term Life insurance is one of the essential investments designed to provide a life cover for a defined duration. And in case of demise, the nominee receives the pre-defined death benefit. Term Life Insurance aims to financially secure the requirements of the familyof the policyholder in case of any unfortunate event.

Life Insurance could be the only financial support of the family members once an individual passes away, therefore, it becomes utmost essential to mindfully decide the coverage amount. Several factors should be considered while deciding the amount of life cover such as age, lifestyle habits, number of dependents, current loans, average monthly expenses, and rate of inflation to arrive at the amount. Additionally, there are a few other assistances available such as financial adviser, online tools, and calculators to help in pre-deciding the coverage.

Buying a Term Life Cover is a crucial decision hence there should not be any miscalculations and misconceptions in selecting the right one. Below mentioned are a few significant factors to evaluate at the time of investment-

Never delay

Life is unpredictable and unfolding new scenarios at every stage. So to be ready to deal with any arduous situation, always purchase the Term Life Insurance at the right time to plan well for the future. Alongside buying a term cover early in life helps in getting a plan with a less premium value and wider coverage. It is advisable to buy one plan when you see stability in your income.

Adequate Sum Insured Amount

The real essence of the Term Life Insurance cover comes alive with the right sum insured amount. The sum insured amount should be carefully decided on theplans of your family members, the increase in the inflation rate, and the requirements of various members. And all their requirements can only be fulfilled only when the amount received by them is adequate for the plans.

Long Term Plan

The Term Life Insurance plan can be bought for both short and long terms. The premium comes at an affordable range for the short durations as they are supportive of the regular concerns of life such as job loss or change or temporary challenges. But the long-term plans offer wider coverage along with numerous benefits and discounts on premiums, etc.

Consider Essential Riders

The number ofadd-ons/riders also make a significant impact on the premium price of the cover. Indeed, add-ons do add support systems and value to the policy but they should be added based on the need and value they add into the policy instead of randomly adding them into the list of plans.

Prefer Features over Price

There are ample Term Life plans available in the market offered at a different cost ranging from lower to higher. It is obvious to choose the one offering alower premium burden; however, it is not helpful at the time of maturity or requirement if it is unable to meet the real requirements. Therefore, always opt for features offered by the insurance company and the plan instead of pricing.

It is repeatedly suggested that one should invest in a Term Life Cover at an early age but there is a big majority of people who still don’t have a Term Life Cover. So, should they invest in this kind of plan at the age of 50 years? The answer is Yes.

While signing up late has its implications but it’s still better than not having one.

At the age of 50 when the earning years are quite less in number, people can customise their plans according to their future liabilities and goals. Term Life Insurance also supports the old-age retirement plans and enjoy its benefits even during their lifetime, by providing a monthly income on attaining 60 years of age. These plans continue throughout the policy term and the nominee is then paid a lump sum benefit of the sum assured, minus survival benefits if paid, in case of any unfortunate event.