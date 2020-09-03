Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) Thursday decided to reschedule the timing of MoBus service citing poor footfall.

The CRUT authority has suspended MoBus service for more than three hours every day in the afternoon period.

“MoBus service is not available between 12 PM- 3.30 PM due to less footfall,” tweeted the CRUT.

CRUT also said that the bus services will resume operation on more routes and increase frequency in the future. The MoBus service is available on various routes throughout the week following Unlock 4 guidelines.

The eight routes in which the MoBuses are plying now are 11 (Nandan Vihar to Lingipur), 16 (Master Canteen to Biju Patnaik Park, Cuttack), 18 (Baramunda to Jagatpur), 20 (Master Canteen to Khordha vis Vani Vihar), 23 (Master Canteen to SUM Hospital), 24 (Sai Temple to Kalinga Vihar), 25 (Dumduma to Mancheswar) and 33 (Master Canteen to Pipili).

