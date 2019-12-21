Rourkela: Three Customer Service Point (CSP) professionals of United Bank of India (UBI) have been arrested in Bandhamunda area in Sundergarh district Friday on charges of swindling away bank cash worth Rs 40 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Santosh Pati, a resident of Bandhamunda, Pushpa Ekka, a resident of Kuanrmunda and Rama Ekka, a resident of Putarikhaman areas.

Police also seized looted cash worth Rs 2.80 lakh from Santosh.

According to the charges brought against the trio, they had withdrawn cash worth Rs 40 lakh from an ATM of UBI located in Bandhamunda area fraudulently between September 21 and October 5 in the year 2018. They managed to defraud the bank while the server of the ATM was down.

After the matter came to light and the bank authorities lodged a case in connection with it at Rourkela Cyber Police Station, the trio was nabbed after a detailed investigation.

PNN