Jajpur: Jajpur district administration might have collected more than Rs 45 crore in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds over the past four years, but it has reportedly failed to utilise the funds in development of regions that are bearing the brunt of mining and industrial activities. Information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) plea revealed a total of Rs 45.87 crore was collected from various mining companies, industries and associated agencies between financial years 2021–22 and 2024–25 in the district.

Of the amount, Rs 42.06 crore was spent predominantly in Jajpur town and surrounding non-industrial areas, while the communities directly affected by mining and industrial activities got peanuts. RTI petitioner Pradeep Kumar Pradhan alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to mislead the applicant by concealing information regarding the source of CSR funds at 15 locations listed in the response. As a result, apart from Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), the contributions made by major mining and industrial companies operating in Sukinda and Kalinganagar areas remained unclear. He also alleged that the administration might be painting a rosy picture of employment and development in the district, as promised by companies in Kalinganagar and Sukinda, but the reality is completely different. A deeper analysis of the CSR fi nancial records supports this discrepancy, he said.

The RTI report said Rs 1,60,98,000 of CSR funds have been collected in FY 2021–22, Rs 20,60,27,925 in FY 2022–23, Rs 18,03,45,698 in FY 2023–24, and Rs 1,81,44,353 in FY 2024–25 so far. Of this, OMC alone contributed Rs 6.82 crore in fourth phase. The report also lists the names of over 30 companies, including some central PSUs, Megha Engineering, and Kalinganagar Commercial. The collected funds have been utilised in provision of clean drinking water and sanitation facilities in schools and Anganwadi centres, plastic waste management, land development at Sathipur, and improvement of 13 schools in Jajpur block. Funds also went towards other projects in the district like development of additional facilities for sportspersons at Kusuma park, an interpretation centre, an adventure sports unit, a sports park in Sathipur, a rural tourism centre at Petapara, Sadhei pond restoration project and other development projects.

However, the report indicates that large sums have been spent under vague headings like “Implementation Activities” at some locations, raising allegations of misappropriation of crores of rupees. Local communities continue to bear the brunt of industrial expansion, facing environmental degradation without receiving proportional developmental support. While mining companies extract natural resources for profit, affected residents remain deprived of adequate infrastructure, such as hospitals, quality educational institutions or proper road connectivity. Meanwhile, promises of model schools and four-lane roads remain unfulfilled. When approached, Kalinganagar Additional District Magistrate Sapan Kumar Nanda confirmed the existence of a district-level committee responsible for CSR fund utilisation but claimed to have no specific knowledge of how the funds have been allocated.