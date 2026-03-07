Bhubaneswar: The Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department will organise ‘Odisha Utsav’ in Kolkata March 8 to promote the rich cultural heritage of the state, an official said Saturday.

The event scheduled to be held at the auditorium of the National Library in Kolkata Sunday will be inaugurated by Odisha’s Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. On the occasion, Odia writers based in West Bengal and various organisations of the Odia diaspora will also be felicitated, the official said.

During the Ustav, the artists will showcase Odisha’s folk arts, rich heritage and traditions, traditional cuisine, handloom and handicraft products. Artists from Odisha will perform a range of cultural programmes, including Odissi, Sahi Jata, Chhau, Ghumura, Dhemsa, Pashumukha dance and Sambalpuri dance.

“Odisha is a land of art and culture, and promoting its rich cultural heritage to a wider audience is a key objective of the ustav. Keeping this in view, the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department is organising Odisha Utsav for the first time outside the state,” the minister said.

He further stated that the festival will provide an excellent platform for cultural exchange among the Odia diaspora and will help reconnect people with Odia cultural values, traditions and glorious heritage. The event is also expected to play an important role in the wider promotion and dissemination of Odisha’s cultural legacy, Suraj said.