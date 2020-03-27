Cuttack: The Cuttack Auto-Rickshaw Federation has urged Commissionerate Police to allow it to ply some three-wheelers for emergency services in the city.

With the imposition of the 21-day lockdown, public transport has been completely closed down here as well as all across Odisha causing hardships to the common people.

The federation in a letter to the DCP Akhileshwar Singh, Cuttack has sought permission so that eight auto-rickshaws can operate for emergency services. It has said that the vehicles will be present at the main gate of the SCB Medical College and Hospital here for patients wanting to visit the hospital or leaving it. The federation also said that the phone numbers of the drivers of the auto-rickshaws will be made public so that anyone wanting to avail the services can call up.

PNN