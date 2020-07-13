Cuttack: Many police stations in the Silver City here are reportedly asking people not to enter into their premises for lodging any complaint or FIR after a constable of SCB Medical College and Hospital police outpost was tested positive for the Covid-19.

The police officials are accepting FIRs and complaints from the people outside the police stations. Even, the Diary Charge Officers (DSOs) are discussing issues related to the FIRs with the complaints outside the police stations, sources said.

It is learnt that Covid-19 infection fear has gripped the personnel of Mangalabag police station in the city here. A constable of Mangalabag police station came in contact with the deadly virus while doing his duty at a police outpost at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Subsequently, the swab samples of 69 personnel of Mangalabag police station were collected by the Health department. However, the test reports are yet to come, sources said. According to sources, the state government has provided 100 PPE kits to Mangalabag police station. The personnel deployed at SCB Medical College and Hospital outpost were using the PPEs.

“The SCBMCH and Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer come under our jurisdiction. Some people from these two hospitals have been tested positive for Covid-19. One of our constables has also been tested positive for the virus. Steps are being taken to save our personnel from Covid-19 infections,” said Mangalabag police in-charge Amitabh Mahapatra.

Mahapatra further revealed that they have urged people not to enter into the police station. “We are accepting FIRs just outside the police station,” he said.

Similarly, the fear of Covid-19 infection also gripped officials of Darghabazar police station in the city here. Notably, Cuttack district headquarters hospital popularly known as City Hospital comes under the jurisdiction of Darghabazar police station.

“We are also asking people not to enter into our police station. There is possibility of our personnel getting infected with the virus,” said an official of Darghabazar police station.