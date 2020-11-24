Cuttack: Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi clarified Tuesday that mastermind behind the looting of India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL) was an employee of the company. He was identified Lala Amrit Ray and is among the five who have been arrested by the police. Sarangi said that it was Ray who had planned the whole operation meticulously. Being an employee of IIFL, Ray knew exactly how to go about the burglary.

The four other accused who have also been arrested were identified as Raj Kishore Sahu, Prakash Sahu, Pradipta Behera, and Santosh Bhoi.

Police said as per Ray’s information the four miscreants entered into the premises of the company when CCTV cameras were not working. So no evidence of the robbery was available on footage. Ray also knew that the alarm system was defunct and the security guard was on leave. Hence he told his accomplices that they can carry out the heist without any hindrances.

Police informed that Santosh is a close friend of Ray. The two had joined hands with three others to carry out the robbery. The police have seized two motorcycles and gold ornaments from their possessions.

It should be stated here that the five armed miscreants allegedly looted cash worth Rs 12 crore at gunpoint from the office of IIFL located in Nayasarak area of this city, November 19. They had barged into the office with revolvers and threatened the employees before carrying out the loot.

Sarangi said during the press conference that gold ornaments worth Rs 12 crore and cash to the tune of Rs 4.30 lakh was looted by the miscreants.

PNN