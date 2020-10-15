Cuttack: The second accused in connection with the Cuttack minor girl who was sexually abused for 22 days case has been arrested by Chauliaganj police Wednesday late night.

Earlier, police arrested the first of the two accused identified as Santosh Behera Wednesday morning. During interrogation Behera revealed the identity of the second accused and helped the police nab him.

The second accused has been identified as Rakesh Rout.

Owing to the prompt action of Cuttack police, Twin City Commissioner of Police, Sudhansu Sarangi congratulated Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh for speedy action in solving the matter. “Investigation will be completed early for both accused to stand trial and justice done,” assured the Police Commissioner.

Chauliaganj police Wednesday recorded the statement of the girl. They said that the 15-year-old victim was kept confined in a poultry farm in a temple near Gatiroutpatna. She had to face the torture for 22 days. According to police, the minor is a resident of Rankei under Tirtol police limits in Jagatsinghpur district. She had come to her sister’s place at Professorpada here around a month ago following a dispute with her parents.

“Her sister, however, asked her to return home following a marital discord. The girl was waiting for a bus near OMP Square when Santosh Kumar Behera met her. Behera lured her into coming with him on the pretext of helping her reach home. However, he took her to his friend’s poultry farm at Gatiroutpatna. They kept the girl confined to the farm for 22 days and allegedly raped her a number of times,” said a police official.

“Somehow the girl managed to give the accused a slip Tuesday and contacted the police. Following her complaint, police arrested one of the two accused,” the official added. He also said that the minor has been handed over to ‘Childline’ officials.

