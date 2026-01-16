Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Cuttack police Thursday, arrested the man who bludgeoned a fish vendor to death in City’s Khannagar area during the early hours of Sunday. The accused has been identified as Ashok Samal (65), a resident of Jobra in the City. Ashok works at a petrol pump. According to police reports, the accused and the deceased (Prakash Das) met January 10, and both were reportedly drunk. After they consumed alcohol, Prakash dropped Ashok near a bridge and left for his home. When Ashok gained consciousness, he suspected that Rs 4,000 was stolen from his pocket and went to Prakash to enquire about the money. Ashok met Prakash at Khannagar ring road area and confronted him about the lost money.

An altercation took place between the two. In a fit of anger, Ashok hit Prakash on his head with a stone, resulting in the latter’s death on the spot. Ashok fled the spot after committing the crime. The police, after verifying multiple CCTV footages, tracked Ashok and arrested him. “We had formed a special team to nab the culprit behind the incident. We went through multiple CCTV footages and traced the accused,” said Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. Further investigation into the matter is underway.