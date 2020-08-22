Cuttack: As many as 127 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Saturday.

While 33 of them were home quarantine cases, 47 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 47 were local contact ones.

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 257 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 127 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 76 recoveries (21st August data) have been reported recently. KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/nSpjMg9fek — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 22, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 3,104 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 1,860 have recovered. There are 1,227 active cases and 17 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 75,537 with the detection of 2,819 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 399. A total of 1,691 cases were recorded in quarantine centres and the remaining were detected positive during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 61,379 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 12,33,805.