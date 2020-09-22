Cuttack: As many as 312 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Tuesday.

While 111 of them were home quarantine cases, 59 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 142 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 586 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 312 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 265 recoveries (21 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/2MQlAwtU23 — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 22, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 10,233 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 7,695 have recovered. There are 2,498 active cases and 40 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,88,311 with the detection of 4,189 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 721. As many as 2,453 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,736 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 45,676 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 28.60 lakh.