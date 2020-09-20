Cuttack: As many as 335 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Sunday.

While 113 of them were home quarantine cases, 93 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 129 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 549 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 335 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 271 recoveries (19 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/pu7Rhq1wgl — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 20, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 9,655 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 7,209 have recovered. There are 2,406 active cases and 40 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,79,880 with the detection of 4,330 new cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 701. Of the 4,330 new cases, 2,556 were reported from various quarantine centres, while the rest were detected during contact tracing.

The state Saturday tested 51,154 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 27.66 lakh.