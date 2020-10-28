Cuttack: As many as 39 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Wednesday.

While six of them were home quarantine cases, nine were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 24 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 99 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 39 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 54 recoveries (27th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/oFq3i2wbcX — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 28, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 14,681 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 13,786 have recovered. There are 829 active cases and 66 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,85,482 with the detection of 1,540 new cases, while 12 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,284. As many as 886 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 654 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 36,905 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 44.22 lakh.