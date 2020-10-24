Cuttack: As many as 63 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Saturday.

While 17 of them were home quarantine cases, 11 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 35 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 103 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 63 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 72 recoveries (23rd October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/FqBHMIqcTU — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 24, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 14,487 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 13,555 have recovered. There are 866 active cases and 66 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,79,582 with the detection of 1,695 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,229. As many as 986 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 709 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 40,033 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 42.80 lakh.