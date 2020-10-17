Cuttack: As many as 85 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Saturday.

While eight of them were home quarantine cases, 27 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 50 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 175 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 85 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 71 recoveries (16th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/OpC75csBDz — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 17, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 14,031 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 13,082 have recovered. There are 886 active cases and 63 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,66,345 with the detection of 2,196 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,121.

As many as 1,274 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 922 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 41,353 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to over 40 lakh.