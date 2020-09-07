Cuttack: Cuttack Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court which had decided to hear actress Varsha Priyadarshini’s domestic violence case against her husband and actor-turned-politician BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty Monday deferred the hearing date to October 12.

Notably, Varsha Saturday filed a case under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act against the MP for allegedly assaulting and harassing her.

Instead of lodging any complaint with the police, Varsha approached the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court here in a criminal miscellaneous case against Anubhav under section 12 of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

On the other hand, it was revealed that Anubhav had filed a divorce petition at Delhi’s Patiala Court back in July.

In his 47 page petition the MP said that he himself wants to get a divorce on grounds that his wife has not allowed him to have physical relations with her after eight years of their marriage though she does not suffer from any physical disability.

