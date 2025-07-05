Puri: Stringent security arrangements have been put in place for Lord Jagannath’s ‘Bahuda Yatra’ in Odisha’s Puri Saturday, with which the Rath Yatra festivities will conclude, officials said.

A total of 6,000 officers of the state police and 800 personnel of the CAPFs will be deployed in the temple town to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, they said.

Three people had died in a stampede near the Gundicha temple here June 29 amid the festivities.

Special traffic arrangements have also been made with the anticipation that a huge turnout will be recorded for the ‘Bahuda Yatra’ since the weather is favourable, an official said.

Over 275 AI-enabled CCTV cameras have been installed to keep a tab on the crowd, he said.

Senior police officers, led by DGP Y B Khurania, are camping in the seaside town to ensure a smooth ‘Bahuda Yatra’, during which the trinity – Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath – will return to the 12th-century shrine in their chariots after spending a week at Gundicha temple, considered their birthplace.

“We have taken all possible measures to ensure the festival concludes smoothly,” Khurania told reporters Friday.

According to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the ‘pahandi’ or procession of the deities will be held at 12 pm Saturday.

Puri’s titular ‘king’ Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb will perform ceremonial sweeping of the chariots, known as ‘Chhera Pahanra’, between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm.

The chariot-pulling ritual will take place at 4 pm.