Sambalpur: A decades-old roadside tree near the SP office in Sambalpur was reportedly cut down during boundary wall reconstruction work Monday amid prevailing heatwave conditions in the city.

Residents said the tree was “felled without obtaining necessary permission” during ongoing reconstruction work near the office premises.

Locals said the tree provided much-needed shade to pedestrians, vendors, rickshaw pullers and visitors in the area, especially during afternoon hours as temperatures continue to soar across the city.

Residents alleged Sambalpur Municipal Corporation cut down the tree as part of ongoing boundary wall reconstruction work near the SP office premises.

Reacting to this, Municipal Commissioner said a report had been sought from the Junior Engineer concerned and appropriate action would be taken after review of report.