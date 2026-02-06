Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu Friday expressed concern over rising cyber fraud cases across the country, and stressed the need to create awareness among people about digital tools.

President Murmu also said that in order to enhance digital awareness among people, financial literacy should be made a part of the school curriculum.

“Online financial frauds can cause people to lose their lifelong earnings and suffer mental and social distress. There are citizens in remote, tribal and rural areas who are not convergent with the digital tools,” she said.

Murmu was speaking at the ‘Black Swan Summit’ here organised by the Odisha government in collaboration with the Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN).

“There is a need to create awareness among people to be vigilant and alert to prevent such frauds,” the President said.

The Centre has taken various measures to prevent and report digital fraud cases, including setting up the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, and the Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre, she said.

