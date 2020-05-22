United Nations: ‘Cyclone Amphan’, which has killed 77 people and left thousands homeless in West Bengal, is now considered even ‘more destructive’ than ‘Cyclone Aila’ according to the United Nations. ‘Cyclone Aila’ had slammed southern Bangladesh and eastern India in 2009. ‘Cyclone Amphan, the strongest to hit the region in nearly two decades, made landfall on Wednesday evening. It battered several parts of West Bengal, washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas.

Seven districts in West Bengal are badly hit. They are South 24 Paraganas, North 24 Paraganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata.

“The UN Country Team in India reported that Cyclone Amphan, which caused widespread damage around Kolkata is now considered even more destructive than Cyclone Aila, which slammed the region in May 2009,” the UN said in a news report.

Power and telecommunications have been affected across the cyclone affected districts. The North and South 24 Parganas are facing water scarcity. Massive damage is also expected to standing crops and plantations.

The UN report said that while fires have maimed transformers and telecommunications in Kolkata, uprooted trees and damaged electric poles have caused power cuts.

Several roads have been blocked, shops damaged, and streets waterlogged from the heavy rainfall during high tide. Embankment breaches have occurred throughout the state while water inundation and wind have damaged Kolkata airport.

The world organisation said UN humanitarians and partners were working hard to assist the people of Bangladesh and India suffering from the impact of the cyclone.

Currently, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund, Kolkata Police, fire services and West Bengal state police are undertaking relief and restoration efforts. The state and district-level ‘Interagency Group’ coordination mechanism has been activated in West Bengal.

The UN’s children’s agency UNICEF is closely monitoring the situation in West Bengal. It has expressed concern that the COVID-19 crisis could deepen in the state due to the cyclone.

