Mumbai: Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ is very likely to intensify into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ over the next 12 hours. It will cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast Wednesday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday.

The storm will cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, June 3 afternoon. It will be a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110kmph gusting to 120kmph.

“Cyclonic Storm NISARGA over Arabian Sea. Very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm next 12 hrs (sic),” tweeted IMD deputy director general KS Hosalikar.

“To cross N Mah & adjoining S Guj coast betn Harihareshwar & Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad) a/n 03rd Jun as a SCS with a max sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph (sic),” he added.

While Harihareshwar in Raigad district of Maharashtra is around 190 km south of Mumbai, the Union Territory of Daman is around 170 km in the north of Maharashtra’s capital.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office had said that out of 16 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the state, 10 have been deployed in coastal areas.

An alert has been issued for Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, the CMO said. All these are coastal areas.

The cyclonic storm could pose another challenge for Maharashtra which is already battling a steep surge in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile officials said over 21,000 residents of 22 villages in Maharashtra’s Palghar district is being evacuated ahead of ‘Nisarga’, Approximately Close to 21,080 villagers from Vasai, Palghar, Dahanu and Talasari talukas have been shifted to safer places, District Collector Dr Kailas Shinde said.

“The district disaster management programme was in place and will be rolled out when necessary. All industrial and commercial establishments will remain closed during this period,” added Shinde.

Chemical units have been directed to shut down safely and prohibitory orders have been issued to fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 4, the collector stated.

PTI