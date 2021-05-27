Bhubaneswar: After leaving behind a trail of destruction in its wake, cyclone ‘Yaas’ has weakened into a deep depression and will subsequently weaken into a depression over next six hours, IMD’s morning bulletin said Thursday.

The deep depression over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha moved northwestwards with a speed of about 7 kmph during past six hours and at 5:30 am lays centred over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood – about 70km west-southwest of Jamshedpur and 70 km south south-east of Ranchi, it stated.

IMD further informed that the system is very likely to move nearly northwards and weaken gradually into a depression over the next six hours.

The weathermen predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places over Sundergarh, Deogarh and Keonjhargarh districts May 27.

Notable, cyclone ‘Yaas’ had made its landfall between Dhamra and Balasore Wednesday morning. During the landfall process, it battered Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts. Restoration work is underway in full swing in the affected areas in these districts.

PNN