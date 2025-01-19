Mahakumbh Nagar: A big fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela here Sunday due to a cylinder blast, engulfing 18 tents in Sector 19, officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Thick clouds of smoke enveloped the mela area as panic gripped the nearby akhadas. The officials said 15 fire tenders managed to bring the blaze, which started at around 4 pm, under control within an hour.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Prayagraj to review the preparations ahead of Mauni Amawasya, also reached the spot and directed authorities to take steps to avoid any such incident in future, they said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Adityanath over phone to enquire about the incident.

“The chief minister told PM Modi that the blaze was quickly brought under control by teams of SDRF, NDRF and fire department,” a senior official said.

Prayagraj Zone Additional DGP Bhanu Bhaskar told PTI that the blaze has been extinguished and the situation is under control.

“…People have been evacuated and the fire has been brought under control. No casualty was reported in the incident. The situation is normal here and losses are being quantified,” he said.

Bhaskar said the thatched roofs of the tents caught fire while the rest of the structures were still there.

Police said that initially straw in a tent caught fire due to which an LPG cylinder exploded.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mander said that they received information at 4:30 pm about a fire in a tent housing the Gita Press in Sector 19 of fair area.

“The blaze spread to some other tents. Fire brigade and police teams reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. There is no report of any loss of life,” Mander said.

The affected area was cordoned off for pilgrims as onlookers shot the rising flames and smoke using their mobile phones.

“I was inside the akhada when I heard a loud sound and saw everybody running. I rushed outside and within minutes there were two more blasts. Soon everybody came out of their camps…my heart is still racing,” said Samant Bharti, a seer.

“Usually inside the akhadas, ‘yagnas’ are performed causing smoke. So we were in panic after seeing the blaze,” he told PTI.

Earlier, Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze which engulfed 18 tents.

“Fire has been doused and the situation in the area is under control,” Sharma said.

Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said that two LPG cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a big fire in the camps.

Soon after the incident, the Maha Kumbh 2025 official X handle posted, “Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone’s safety.”

It also shared a clip that showed a thick black column of smoke billowing out from the affected area.

In a post on X, the Samajwadi Party expressed its grief over the incident and asked the government to run rescue operation at a fast pace.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025 started on Paush Purnima January 13. More than 7.72 crore people have taken the holy dip, according to official figures available till Saturday.

Officials said that more than 46.95 lakh devotees took a dip in the Sangam Sunday.

