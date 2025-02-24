Jaipur: The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed the chaos Monday as soon as the Question Hour began. Speaker Vasudev Devnani directed six suspended Congress MLAs, including state party president Govind Singh Dotasara, to leave the House. However, the suspended legislators refused to comply, leading to disruptions that forced the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings until noon.

As the session commenced, Congress MLAs stormed the well of the House, raising slogans and creating a ruckus. Despite the commotion, the Question Hour continued briefly. The Speaker repeatedly asked the suspended members to exit, but they stood their ground. With tensions escalating, the House was ultimately adjourned.

Earlier in the day, the Congress Legislature Party met in the Assembly premises to strategies its action for the day.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham met Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully. The two ministers had also engaged in late-night discussions with Congress MLAs in an attempt to break the deadlock before meeting the Speaker.

The protest marks the fourth consecutive day of turmoil in the Assembly, with Congress MLAs spending three nights inside the House. The dispute originated from a remark made by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The situation worsened after the suspension of six Congress MLAs, including Dotasara.

The controversy erupted on February 21, when during the Question Hour, Congress members objected to Minister Avinash Gehlot’s reference to Indira Gandhi. Responding to a query, Gehlot stated that in 2023-24, a particular scheme was named after “your Dadi Indira Gandhi”. Congress MLAs interpreted this as disrespectful and rushed to the well in protest.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel attempted to pacify the members, explaining that “grandmother” was a term of respect. However, the uproar intensified, prompting Congress MLAs to approach the Speaker’s podium.

The Speaker was forced to adjourn proceedings multiple times due to the persistent deadlock. Following the escalating protests, Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg moved a proposal to suspend the protesting Congress MLAs. Speaker Vasudev Devnani subsequently announced the suspension of Govind Singh Dotasra, Deputy Leader of Opposition Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gasavat, Hakeem Ali Khan, and Sanjay Kumar for the remainder of the budget session. Despite the suspensions, Congress legislators remained defiant, continuing their protest inside the Assembly, further prolonging the political standoff.

IANS