Bhubaneswar: In another horrific incident, a daily wager was beaten to death after a heated argument turned violent at Bapuji Nagar under Capital police station here Saturday evening. The accused was identified as Narayan Sahoo, a resident of Laxmipur in Koraput.

Sahoo has been detained by the cops at Capital police station for interrogation.

The deceased, Trinath, and Sahoo who used to work as labourers engaged in an argument over a petty issue related to their work, Saturday evening. During the argument, Trinath allegedly pushed Sahoo and he fell on the ground. An enraged Sahoo reacted by hitting Sahoo on the head with a boulder injuring him severely.

On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested the accused. At the same time, Trinath was rushed to the Capital hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Three gruesome murders in the last ten days in the city have exposed the tall claims by the Commissionerate Police regarding the law order situation here. Miscreants have been committing nefarious activities despite heavy deployment of police personnel throughout the city to enforce the Covid-induced lockdown.

Another daily wager was beaten to death by his friend over past enmity near Master Canteen area under Kharavela Nagar police station here June 5. Two days later, a youth was brutally assaulted by miscreants and he succumbed to his injuries at the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack.

PNN