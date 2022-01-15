New Delhi: Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been garnering a lot of positive responses for her performance in the just-released special dance number ‘Kodthe’ from the Telugu sports drama ‘Ghani’, has said that more than art, dancing is a form of expression for her.

While sharing her excitement, the actress said: “For me, dancing is more than an art. It is a form of expression. I enjoyed the entire process of shooting Kodthe for Ghani because it has an upbeat and unique vibe to it. It gives a great commentary on the film.”

Summing up her experience of working on the track, she said: “I had an incredible time bringing the vision of choreographers Piyush and Shazia alive on screen. I am sure the dance number will compel the audience to groove.”

‘Ghani’ is a boxing drama written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. The film also stars Varun Tej as the titular character alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra.

Tamannaah will also collaborate with Varun Tej for ‘F3’. In addition, the actress also has ‘Plan A Plan B’ and ‘Yaar Dost’ in Bollywood. Apart from that she has ‘Bhola Shankar’ and ‘Gurthundha Seethakalam’ in Telugu.