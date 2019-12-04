Konark: The open-air-auditorium with the famous Sun Temple at the backdrop in Konark witnessed some mesmerizing dance recitals by performers of Odissi and Mohiniyattam on the third day of Konark Dance Festival 2019.

Guru Swapnarani Sinha and her disciples came up with ‘Agni Stutee’ dedicated to Lord Agni to open the programme. The theme outlined the convergence of three sacred rivers of the country – Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. With musical composition of Guru Ramahari Das and choreographic touch of Swapnarani Sinha, the dancing damsels of Nrutya Nilaya presented the dance drama upholding the sanctity, purity and holiness of Indian rivers.

In the second half, Mohiniyattam was presented by Jayaprabha Menon and her troupe. The artistes from Delhi came up with Sri Jayadev’s Asthapadi ‘Chandana Charchita’ from Sri Geeta Govindam. The recital Tatvam followed the Asthapadi celebrating the joy of life. The concluding item was ‘Sapthajeeva’ the concluding presentation in the tradition of Mohiniyattam.

The evening programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by principal AG Yashodhara Ray Choudury and director tourism Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, Sangeeta Natak Academy Secretary Bijaya Kumar Jena and chief executive of Odissi Research Centre Sangita Gosain.

Sadhana Srivastav and Mrutyunjaya Rath presented the evening show with the assistance of Utpal Pati, Ratikant Pattnaik, Bijaya Kumar Jena and Saroj Kumar Pradhan.

