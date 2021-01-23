Bhubaneswar, Jan 23: DAV Public School, Kalinga Nagar here observed Parakram Diwas – the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose – on its premises in compliance with Covid-19 protocol.

School principal Bipin Kumar Sahoo, supervisors and teachers offered floral tribute to the great patriot of India’s freedom struggle. In his address to the gathering Sahoo underlined the exemplary valour and courage of Netaji and his contribution to the freedom struggle of India. He further said that Netaji’s intense love for his motherland his radical ideologies shall continue to rule the hearts of millions of people all over the world for eternity.

On the occasion, the teachers of the school presented a beautiful chorus portraying the commanding personality of Netaji. Among other cultural programmes performed by the teachers to mark the occasion, the beautiful dance and short skit on Netaji’s fight against the English touched everybody’s heart. The entire programme was made live in YouTube for the students. The programme was arranged successfully by the school’s English department.