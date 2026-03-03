Nandapur: Days after a major drug seizure on Chitalpada islet in Jolaput reservoir here in Koraput district, over 100 Kadaknath and more than 150 Turkey varieties of fowls and hens, as well as over 50 ducks, have gone missing from the riverine settlement, residents said.

Notably, a joint team of Koraput police and Padua police raided Chitalpada islet under Parajabadapada panchayat in Nandapur block and seized 1,800 litres of hashish oil (cannabis oil) and 1,000 kgs of ganja February 27.

The haul had attracted statewide attention. People suspect that the police team during the raid might have taken away the poultry. Following the raid, the eight families living on the island have been affected.

Villagers said most of the male members have fled their homes, leaving behind a “male-less village,” while women remain in fear.

In this situation, residents reported that poultry reared collectively by some families has disappeared. The estimated value of the missing birds is around Rs2.5 lakh, villagers said. Chitalpada Island is surrounded by the vast waters of the Jolaput reservoir, raising questions as to how the birds could vanish.

The incident has become a topic of discussion in the area.